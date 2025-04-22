After Pope Francis' death, focus turns to cardinals who will elect next pontiff

Cardinals are "created" at ceremonies called consistories, where they are given their ring, a red biretta - a square cap - and pledge loyalty to the pope, even if it means shedding blood or sacrificing their lives, as signified by the colour red.

Pope Francis held 10 consistories and with each of them, he increased the chances that his successor will be another non-European, having beefed up the Church in places where it is either a tiny minority or where it is growing faster than in the mostly stagnant West.

For many centuries, most cardinals were Italian, except for a period when the papacy was based in Avignon between 1309-1377, when many were French.

The internationalisation of the College of Cardinals began in earnest under Paul VI (1963-1978). It was greatly accelerated by John Paul II (1978-2005), a Pole who was the first non-Italian pope in 455 years.

While Europe still has the largest share of cardinal electors, with about 39%, it is down from 52% in 2013 when Francis became the first Latin American pope. The second largest group of electors is from Asia and Oceania, with about 20%.

A LESS EURO-CENTRIC GROUP

Francis appointed more than 20 cardinals from countries that had never previously had a cardinal, nearly all of them from developing countries such as Rwanda, Cape Verde, Tonga, Myanmar, Mongolia and South Sudan, or countries with very few Catholics such as Sweden.

In some cases he repeatedly overlooked vacancies in big European cities that traditionally had cardinals, to stress that the Church could not be so Euro-centric.

In other places, such as the United States, he bypassed dioceses such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, apparently because they had conservative archbishops.

Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington since March, is seen as a progressive and outspoken ally of Francis' pastoral approach to social issues, such as protection of the environment and a more welcoming approach to LGBTQ Catholics.

A POPE'S LEGACY

The more cardinals that a pope names during his reign also increases the possibility that his successor will be someone who holds similar views on Church and social issues.

However, this is not always the case, as the cardinals may choose a person theologically dissimilar to his predecessor but considered the best candidate for internal Church reasons or for the historical times in which the election takes place.

Pope Benedict was chosen to succeed Pope John Paul II in part because Benedict had worked with John Paul for two decades, and the cardinals wanted continuity.

But many of the same cardinals felt an "outsider" was needed to succeed Benedict, who resigned in 2013, after the "Vatileaks" scandal exposed a dysfunctional central administration, much of it overseen by Italian prelates.

At the same time, many cardinals felt the future of Catholicism lay beyond ageing Europe, so they chose Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio as their pontiff - the first non-European pope in nearly 13 centuries.

Although cardinals who have turned 80 cannot enter the conclave, they still can affect its outcome. They are allowed to attend meetings known as General Congregations that take place in the days before a conclave starts and where a profile of the qualities needed for the next pope takes shape.

