Pope Francis, a Trump critic, meets Vance on Easter morning

Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration policies, met Francis at his Vatican residence to exchange Easter greetings, the statement said.

"Pope Francis had a brief private encounter ... lasting a few minutes, to exchange good wishes on Easter day," said the statement. After Easter Mass, the pope later appeared in St. Peter's Square to greet crowds in an open-air popemobile.

Vance's office issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, but offered no further details.