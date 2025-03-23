Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital, with prescription for two months of rest

Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

While Francis will return to the Vatican on Sunday, his doctors said it would take "a lot of time" for his ageing body to fully heal.

They said they had prescribed the pope two months of repose and had advised him against taking any meetings with large groups, or that require special effort.

"The recommendation for a period of convalescence of at least two months is very important," Sergio Alfieri, head of the pope's medical team, told the press conference.

Francis, who was fighting double pneumonia, suffered four acute attacks of what the Vatican called "respiratory crises" during his time in hospital.

Alfieri said that two of the crises had been critical, with the pope "in danger of his life".