Rama 6 Road now smoke-free; fines up to 5,000 baht for violations

Bangkok has officially declared Rama 6 Road a smoke-free zone, effective February 13, 2026, banning both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Violators who are caught smoking in the area, including on the sidewalks, will face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
This initiative is part of the city's broader “Healthy City” policy, which aims to enhance public health and improve the living environment, particularly in areas with dense hospitals and educational institutions. Rama 6 Road, located in Ratchathewi, is a key area with numerous healthcare and education facilities, and the move is designed to protect patients and passersby from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.
Dr Lertluck Leelaruangsang, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, explained that this move aligns with the Medical and Wellness Hub policy and ensures a cleaner, safer environment for the community. She also mentioned that local businesses and community members will be invited to help monitor the area and ensure compliance.
The Ratchathewi district office, in collaboration with Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, and 13 local organisations, launched the smoke-free campaign by marking Rama 6 Road with prominent signs indicating the area is a designated smoke-free zone. They aim to raise awareness about the health risks of smoking and create a safer, more sustainable environment for all.
According to the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2017, all public areas and sidewalks in Bangkok are now legally considered smoke-free zones, and violators will be fined according to the law.
Dr Lertluck also urged the public to participate in creating a smoke-free society by reporting violations or promoting the cause politely, aiming for a long-term reduction in tobacco-related health risks.