Rama 6 Road now smoke-free; fines up to 5,000 baht for violations

Bangkok has officially declared Rama 6 Road a smoke-free zone, effective February 13, 2026, banning both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Violators who are caught smoking in the area, including on the sidewalks, will face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

This initiative is part of the city's broader “Healthy City” policy, which aims to enhance public health and improve the living environment, particularly in areas with dense hospitals and educational institutions. Rama 6 Road, located in Ratchathewi, is a key area with numerous healthcare and education facilities, and the move is designed to protect patients and passersby from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

Dr Lertluck Leelaruangsang, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, explained that this move aligns with the Medical and Wellness Hub policy and ensures a cleaner, safer environment for the community. She also mentioned that local businesses and community members will be invited to help monitor the area and ensure compliance.