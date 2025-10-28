Mahidol academic warns online e-cigarette promotions could lure more youths to smoke

An academic from Mahidol University warned on Tuesday that year-end online sales campaigns offering e-cigarettes at prices as low as 79 baht per piece could lure more children and young people into smoking.
The warning came from Associate Professor Dr Srirat Larpyai of the Interdisciplinary Studies and Lifelong Education Department, Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University.
Dr Srirat said online e-cigarette sellers have intensified their year-end promotions, with some online shops selling disposable e-cigarettes for just 79 baht each — the lowest price recorded this year.
In addition, several shops have launched “buy four, get one free” promotions, while buyers can use discount codes during holidays such as Black Friday or Halloween for further price reductions.
Some sellers also offer free e-liquid with the purchase of refillable e-pods and provide express motorcycle delivery within two hours, she added.
Health concerns among students rising
Dr Srirat warned that such aggressive marketing campaigns could encourage more school and university students to purchase and use e-cigarettes, endangering their health.
She noted that these online stores operate 24 hours a day, making access even easier for young buyers.
Citing the latest Public Health Ministry data, she said that more than 100 children have recently been diagnosed with lung inflammation linked to e-cigarette use, and more cases are being admitted to hospitals daily.
Call for stricter enforcement
Dr Srirat urged relevant government agencies to intensify crackdowns on e-cigarette sellers, warning that many are now using persuasive marketing tactics to target children as new customers.