Mahidol academic warns online e-cigarette promotions could lure more youths to smoke

An academic from Mahidol University warned on Tuesday that year-end online sales campaigns offering e-cigarettes at prices as low as 79 baht per piece could lure more children and young people into smoking.

The warning came from Associate Professor Dr Srirat Larpyai of the Interdisciplinary Studies and Lifelong Education Department, Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University.

Online vendors launch aggressive year-end promotions

Dr Srirat said online e-cigarette sellers have intensified their year-end promotions, with some online shops selling disposable e-cigarettes for just 79 baht each — the lowest price recorded this year.