Thai Government to Crack Down on Vaping as User Count Hits 400,000

The Cabinet orders an urgent overhaul of the Tobacco Act to regulate e-cigarettes and curb rapid nicotine addiction, particularly among children and adolescents.



The Thai Cabinet has ordered an urgent amendment to the country's tobacco control legislation in a concerted effort to curb the spiralling use of e-cigarettes.

Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit confirmed on Tuesday that the Cabinet approved recommendations submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to overhaul the Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560 (2017).

The Ministry of Public Health is now the lead agency tasked with drafting the changes.

The push for tougher regulation follows an alarming surge in user numbers.

Latest data from the National Statistical Office shows the number of Thai citizens aged 15 and over who use e-cigarettes has ballooned from 78,252 in 2021 to over 400,000 in 2024.

The proposed legislative amendments seek to introduce comprehensive measures covering e-cigarettes and all new tobacco products.

These controls will regulate: