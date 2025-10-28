Thai Government to Crack Down on Vaping as User Count Hits 400,000

The Cabinet orders an urgent overhaul of the Tobacco Act to regulate e-cigarettes and curb rapid nicotine addiction, particularly among children and adolescents.
The Thai Cabinet has ordered an urgent amendment to the country's tobacco control legislation in a concerted effort to curb the spiralling use of e-cigarettes.
Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit confirmed on Tuesday that the Cabinet approved recommendations submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to overhaul the Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560 (2017).
The Ministry of Public Health is now the lead agency tasked with drafting the changes.
The push for tougher regulation follows an alarming surge in user numbers.
Latest data from the National Statistical Office shows the number of Thai citizens aged 15 and over who use e-cigarettes has ballooned from 78,252 in 2021 to over 400,000 in 2024.
The proposed legislative amendments seek to introduce comprehensive measures covering e-cigarettes and all new tobacco products.
These controls will regulate:
Crucially, the government will also launch a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping using "accurate and comprehensive information," specifically targeting children and young people, who are frequently the targets of marketing efforts.
The Cabinet has also moved to adopt the principles of Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC more rigorously and is fast-tracking a new Prime Minister’s Office Regulation to prevent policy interference from the tobacco industry and its affiliated groups.
Health Risks and Policy Response
Airin highlighted that the rapid rise in vaping is leading to severe nicotine addiction among youth, with significant health and social consequences.
The Ministry of Public Health warns that nicotine is particularly damaging to developing adolescent brains, affecting key functions related to concentration, learning, and behaviour.
Furthermore, it increases the risk of depression and potentially suicide. The ministry cited reported cases of e-cigarette-linked pneumonia, primarily affecting young people, some severely enough to require life support.
The DIT identified key drivers of the epidemic as the proliferation of online sales and the aggressive marketing of vapes through attractive designs, appealing flavours, and targeting strategies aimed at adolescents.
The Ministry of Public Health will now consult with numerous government bodies—including the Ministries of Finance, Education, and Digital Economy, as well as the Royal Thai Police—to finalise the recommendations.
A report summarising the required legal and operational changes is due to the Cabinet within 30 days.