Cabinet approves five measures to shield youths from e-cigarettes

Monitoring and law enforcement against vaping. New legal measures and regulations will be introduced to supervise broadcast media and prevent promotion of e-cigarettes. Manuals will be issued to producers of TV programmes and films to avoid publicity of e-cigarettes. Relevant authorities will survey the availability of e-cigarettes at least every two years.

Developing the potential of partner networks against vaping. For example, logistics businesses will be warned that transporting e-cigarettes is illegal to prevent online sales. Local administrations will also be required to launch awareness campaigns to protect children from e-cigarettes.

Affirming policies and measures against the sale and abuse of e-cigarettes. Government agencies must adhere to policies and measures based on the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Children Protection Act BE 2546.



The spokeswoman said government agencies concerned would be ordered to enforce the five measures accordingly.

