Cabinet approves five measures to shield youths from e-cigarettes

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved five measures proposed by the National Health Commission to protect youths from being lured into vaping, a government spokeswoman announced.
Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said the Cabinet endorsed key points from the resolutions of the National Health Assembly to protect youths from e-cigarettes and approved the five measures proposed by the National Health Commission.
The five measures are:
Development of knowledge for youths about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Under this measure, schools will be declared e-cigarette-free zones. Schools will also be required to teach students about the drawbacks of vaping and organise activities to raise awareness.
Enhancing knowledge among youths and the public about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Awareness campaigns will be conducted to warn about the risks of vaping, and public relations media will be developed to support these campaigns.
Monitoring and law enforcement against vaping. New legal measures and regulations will be introduced to supervise broadcast media and prevent promotion of e-cigarettes. Manuals will be issued to producers of TV programmes and films to avoid publicity of e-cigarettes. Relevant authorities will survey the availability of e-cigarettes at least every two years.
Developing the potential of partner networks against vaping. For example, logistics businesses will be warned that transporting e-cigarettes is illegal to prevent online sales. Local administrations will also be required to launch awareness campaigns to protect children from e-cigarettes.
Affirming policies and measures against the sale and abuse of e-cigarettes. Government agencies must adhere to policies and measures based on the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Children Protection Act BE 2546.
The spokeswoman said government agencies concerned would be ordered to enforce the five measures accordingly.