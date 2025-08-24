Over 4 million e-cigarettes worth 580m baht seized in crackdowns this year

The authorities have seized more than 4 million e-cigarettes and related products worth 580 million baht in nationwide crackdowns this year, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Over 3,200 arrests in nationwide crackdown

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said that from February to August 23, over 3,200 arrests were made in operations targeting the illegal sale of e-cigarettes.

These efforts resulted in the seizure of more than 4 million vaping devices and accessories, valued at 580 million baht.

Sellers move online as ministry blocks 11,000 URLs

Anukool noted that the crackdown forced many sellers to go underground, shifting from physical shops to online platforms and social media channels.