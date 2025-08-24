Over 4 million e-cigarettes worth 580m baht seized in crackdowns this year

The authorities have seized more than 4 million e-cigarettes and related products worth 580 million baht in nationwide crackdowns this year, a government spokesman said on Sunday.
Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said that from February to August 23, over 3,200 arrests were made in operations targeting the illegal sale of e-cigarettes.
These efforts resulted in the seizure of more than 4 million vaping devices and accessories, valued at 580 million baht.
Anukool noted that the crackdown forced many sellers to go underground, shifting from physical shops to online platforms and social media channels.
He added that the Digital Economy and Society Ministry has blocked over 11,000 URLs selling e-cigarettes.
The spokesman stressed that vaping poses serious health risks, including strokes and heart disease.
Citing data from the Department of Disease Control, he said that regular vapers are 1.623 times more likely to suffer a stroke, while occasional vapers face a 1.28 times higher risk.
According to the Public Health Ministry, stroke is the second leading cause of death in Thailand. In 2024, there were 358,062 reported stroke patients, with 39,086 fatalities.
Anukool warned that those who smuggle e-cigarettes face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of five times the value of the products, or both.
Sellers risk up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 600,000 baht under the Consumer Protection Law, in addition to five years’ imprisonment or a fine four times the product’s value under the Customs Act.
Possessing e-cigarettes also carries a penalty of up to five years in jail or a fine four times the product’s value, or both.
Anukool urged those who wish to quit vaping to seek assistance by calling the government hotline on 1600.