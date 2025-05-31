Push for stronger vape control on World No Tobacco Day

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, May 31, Prof Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, Chairman of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, emphasized the World Health Organization’s 2025 theme: “Exposing the Tobacco Industry’s Tactics – E-cigarettes and Nicotine: Addicted Until Death.” The slogan reinforces the known dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
According to the national survey on tobacco consumption from 1991 to 2024, Thailand has seen a significant decline in smoking rates—from 32% in 1991 to 16.5% in 2024, representing a 48.4% decrease.
The northern region reported the highest reduction at 58.3%, while the southern region recorded the lowest at 29.1%. These figures reflect positive progress in national tobacco control efforts.
Dr Prakit also expressed concern for low-income smokers earning between 1,043 and 6,532 baht per month. On average, these individuals spend 748 baht monthly on manufactured cigarettes, 127 baht on roll-your-own tobacco, and 718 baht on e-cigarettes.
Among the lowest-income group, cigarette expenses accounted for up to 60% of monthly earnings, severely impacting household finances, health, and children’s educational opportunities.
To address these issues, the Foundation has launched the TUM (Tobacco Use Monitor) mobile application to collect localised smoking data efficiently. This tool is intended to guide precise and practical tobacco control planning at the local level.
In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, the Foundation aims to empower local administrative organisations (LAOs) to become central drivers of sustainable, community-based tobacco control.
E-cigarette Use Among Thai Youth Alarming, Say Public Health Officials
Asst Prof Dr Lakkhana Termsirikulchai, Director of the Centre for Tobacco control capacity-building personnel and Executive Member of ThaiHealth Plan 3, warned of a disturbing rise in e-cigarette use among Thai children and adolescents.
E-cigarette products have been increasingly modified to appeal to young users, with over 18,000 available flavors, eye-catching designs, and low prices.
She reported that e-cigarette technologies have evolved through five generations, with the latest being "Toy Pods"—devices disguised as toys, dolls, or smartwatches. Other new forms include “Nicotine Pouches” and nasal vape devices that resemble inhalers. Although these products produce no smoke or odor, they often contain nicotine levels far higher than traditional cigarettes.
“What’s truly alarming is the severe and rapid health impact,” said Dr Lakkhana. “There have been cases of pneumothorax and lung inflammation in children as young as 12 to 14. In one shocking instance, a 1-year-7-month-old child was found smoking and consuming kratom within the family setting. These cases highlight the urgent need for tighter control and prevention of e-cigarette access.”
She stressed the need for coordinated action from all sectors, especially at the local level. With 76 provincial administrative organisations (PAOs), 2,472 municipalities, and more than 5,300 subdistrict administrative organisations (SAOs) across the country, LAOs are in a prime position to lead sustainable, community-driven tobacco control.