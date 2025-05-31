Push for stronger vape control on World No Tobacco Day

To address these issues, the Foundation has launched the TUM (Tobacco Use Monitor) mobile application to collect localised smoking data efficiently. This tool is intended to guide precise and practical tobacco control planning at the local level.

In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, the Foundation aims to empower local administrative organisations (LAOs) to become central drivers of sustainable, community-based tobacco control.

E-cigarette Use Among Thai Youth Alarming, Say Public Health Officials

Asst Prof Dr Lakkhana Termsirikulchai, Director of the Centre for Tobacco control capacity-building personnel and Executive Member of ThaiHealth Plan 3, warned of a disturbing rise in e-cigarette use among Thai children and adolescents.

E-cigarette products have been increasingly modified to appeal to young users, with over 18,000 available flavors, eye-catching designs, and low prices.

She reported that e-cigarette technologies have evolved through five generations, with the latest being "Toy Pods"—devices disguised as toys, dolls, or smartwatches. Other new forms include “Nicotine Pouches” and nasal vape devices that resemble inhalers. Although these products produce no smoke or odor, they often contain nicotine levels far higher than traditional cigarettes.

“What’s truly alarming is the severe and rapid health impact,” said Dr Lakkhana. “There have been cases of pneumothorax and lung inflammation in children as young as 12 to 14. In one shocking instance, a 1-year-7-month-old child was found smoking and consuming kratom within the family setting. These cases highlight the urgent need for tighter control and prevention of e-cigarette access.”

She stressed the need for coordinated action from all sectors, especially at the local level. With 76 provincial administrative organisations (PAOs), 2,472 municipalities, and more than 5,300 subdistrict administrative organisations (SAOs) across the country, LAOs are in a prime position to lead sustainable, community-driven tobacco control.