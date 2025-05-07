Education Ministry bans vaping in all schools and offices

The Ministry of Education has officially banned the use of e-cigarettes (vaping) in all schools under its jurisdiction and in all of its offices, in a bid to curb the growing popularity of vaping among young people, a government spokesman announced on Wednesday.
Deputy Government Spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the ministry recognised a concerning trend: more young people have taken up vaping due to increased accessibility and online advertisements specifically targeting youth.
To prevent further harm to the health of children and adolescents, the ministry has introduced four key measures, including a total ban on vaping in all ministry-run schools and offices nationwide.
Karom outlined the ministry’s four anti-vaping measures as follows:
1. Awareness Campaigns:
To raise awareness among students, teachers, officials, and school administrators about the dangers of e-cigarettes. These campaigns may take the form of educational courses, extracurricular activities, and public relations media.
2. No-Vaping Signage:
To install clearly visible signs banning vaping in all schools and ministry offices.
3. Monitoring and Prevention:
Supervisors at all levels must actively monitor and prevent students, teachers, and officials from using, selling, or possessing e-cigarettes on school or ministry premises.
4. Disciplinary Action:
Any teachers, educational personnel, or school/office administrators found involved with e-cigarettes will face disciplinary measures.