Education Ministry bans vaping in all schools and offices

The Ministry of Education has officially banned the use of e-cigarettes (vaping) in all schools under its jurisdiction and in all of its offices, in a bid to curb the growing popularity of vaping among young people, a government spokesman announced on Wednesday.

Concern Over Youth Vaping Trends

Deputy Government Spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the ministry recognised a concerning trend: more young people have taken up vaping due to increased accessibility and online advertisements specifically targeting youth.