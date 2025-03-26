Thailand cracks down on e-cigs with rewards for whistleblowers

The public can now submit information on sellers or users of e-cigarettes via the Thang Rath mobile application, the PM’s Office said on Wednesday.
Those whose information leads to the arrest of suspects stand to win 60% of the fine, while related government officials will also get incentives, the office said.
Those caught carrying or smoking e-cigarettes in public stand to face a fine of 5,000 baht, which means the informant can pocket 3,000 baht.
The aim of the crackdown is to curb the use of e-cigarettes among minors.
Meanwhile, those caught selling or possessing e-cigarettes with an intent to sell could face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to four times the value of the products stored. Smugglers can face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to five times the value of the smuggled products.
Informants are advised to include photographic evidence when filing a complaint, which they can do anonymously, the PM’s Office said.