Thailand cracks down on e-cigs with rewards for whistleblowers

The public can now submit information on sellers or users of e-cigarettes via the Thang Rath mobile application, the PM’s Office said on Wednesday.

Those whose information leads to the arrest of suspects stand to win 60% of the fine, while related government officials will also get incentives, the office said.

Those caught carrying or smoking e-cigarettes in public stand to face a fine of 5,000 baht, which means the informant can pocket 3,000 baht.

The aim of the crackdown is to curb the use of e-cigarettes among minors.