DTAM lists 15 types of sickness eligible for ganja smoking

Thewan stated that seven types of licensed medical practitioners would be authorized to approve the purchase through the prescription form: medical doctors, traditional medicine doctors, applied traditional medicine doctors, dentists, pharmacists, Chinese traditional medicine doctors, and folk healers.

The ganja prescription forms will list the names and medical license numbers of the practitioners, Thewan added.

The prescription form will also specify the quantity of ganja to be used per day, and each prescription cannot authorize the use of more than a 30-day supply at a time.

He further mentioned that DTAM would also offer online training for the relevant practitioners to ensure they prescribe ganja use appropriately.

