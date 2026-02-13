Thai military clarifies border fence, defense upgrades after Cambodia protests

The Royal Thai Army has clarified its recent decision to approve the construction of a border fence and the purchase of military equipment along the Thai-Cambodian border, stating that the measures are aimed at enhancing security and border management, not as a provocation towards Cambodia.

On February 13, 2026, the Thai-Cambodia Situation Information Centre explained that the budget approval for these initiatives was part of regular efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and citizen security, as well as to combat cross-border crime, human trafficking, and illegal activities. The military emphasised that the border fence is a preventive measure, not an act of aggression, and falls within Thailand’s legal rights under international law.

The Centre further stated that the construction of the fence was not intended to provoke any nation, but rather to organise the border area, manage illegal crossings, and address regional transnational crime—practices that are standard in many countries.

No intention to sever ties with Cambodia

Regarding speculation that Thailand might sever diplomatic relations with Cambodia, the Centre denied these claims, stating that Thailand continues to uphold its commitment to strong neighbourly relations. Efforts to resolve any border issues will continue through bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Border Commission (JBC) and military border mechanisms (RBC/GBC), in line with international law.