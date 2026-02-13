16 Chinese nationals arrested fleeing Poipet at Thai-Cambodia border by Burapha Task Force

On February 12, 2026, the Burapha Task Force, part of Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Division 1, conducted a border patrol near Ban Klong Wah Mai, Thap Phrik subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. The team intercepted a group of suspicious individuals crossing the natural border from Cambodia into Thailand.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the group consisted of 16 Chinese nationals—15 men and 1 woman—carrying 226 mobile phones. Through an interpreter, it was revealed that the group had been working as administrators for scam pages in Poipet, Cambodia. They had been planning to relocate to another country or a third nation at the behest of their employer, but they were unwilling participants, wishing to return to China.

They had arranged for a Cambodian guide to help them cross into Thailand, but they were apprehended before they could continue their journey.

The group was then handed over to the Klong Nam Sai Police Station in Sa Kaeo for further legal action.