First Army updates work at 3 Sa Kaeo border sites

First Army Area Command has issued an update on operations at three border locations in Sa Kaeo, saying all actions are being carried out within Thai sovereign territory and with public safety as the priority.

In a statement dated 10 January, the First Army said it has strictly followed the Joint Statement agreed after the Thai–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 27 December 2025, with the Burapha Task Force implementing measures at: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, and Ban Nong Chan plus Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district.

Key actions reported