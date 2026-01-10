First Army updates work at 3 Sa Kaeo border sites

First Army Area Command has issued an update on operations at three border locations in Sa Kaeo, saying all actions are being carried out within Thai sovereign territory and with public safety as the priority.
In a statement dated 10 January, the First Army said it has strictly followed the Joint Statement agreed after the Thai–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 27 December 2025, with the Burapha Task Force implementing measures at: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, and Ban Nong Chan plus Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district.
Key actions reported
The First Army said the operations have received support and cooperation from multiple agencies and local communities, including Sa Kaeo provincial authorities, Sa Kaeo provincial police, ranger units, Border Patrol Police, local administrations, village security teams and residents. Relevant agencies have also inspected the area and begun assistance and rehabilitation for homes damaged in the earlier situation.
The First Army reiterated that the area-management measures and safety work along the Sa Kaeo border are being conducted in line with the joint statement and within Thai sovereignty, with the safety and interests of the public as the central aim.