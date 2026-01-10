null

First Army updates work at 3 Sa Kaeo border sites

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10, 2026

First Army says mine clearance, removals and fortification work at three Sa Kaeo border sites is being carried out within Thai sovereignty to protect residents

First Army Area Command has issued an update on operations at three border locations in Sa Kaeo, saying all actions are being carried out within Thai sovereign territory and with public safety as the priority.

In a statement dated 10 January, the First Army said it has strictly followed the Joint Statement agreed after the Thai–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 27 December 2025, with the Burapha Task Force implementing measures at: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, and Ban Nong Chan plus Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district.

Key actions reported

  • Making areas safe: Border Patrol Police Unit 12 worked with Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and an explosive ordnance disposal team from the 21st Ammunition Ordnance Battalion to clear landmines and make the areas safe. Authorities said residents from four villages have been allowed to return to their homes.
  • Removing encroaching structures: Army engineers cleared and levelled areas at all three sites after identifying structures said to have encroached into Thai sovereign territory.
  • Placing containers along the border: Containers have been placed at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, supported by local donors and the Kan Jom Phalang Chuai Su foundation. At Ban Khlong Phaeng, containers are being prepared for transport and placement according to plan.
  • Fortifications: Work to build and reinforce positions at all three locations has been completed to help secure the area, protect residents and prepare for future handover for community use.

The First Army said the operations have received support and cooperation from multiple agencies and local communities, including Sa Kaeo provincial authorities, Sa Kaeo provincial police, ranger units, Border Patrol Police, local administrations, village security teams and residents. Relevant agencies have also inspected the area and begun assistance and rehabilitation for homes damaged in the earlier situation.

The First Army reiterated that the area-management measures and safety work along the Sa Kaeo border are being conducted in line with the joint statement and within Thai sovereignty, with the safety and interests of the public as the central aim.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy