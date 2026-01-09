Lao Communist Party congress re-elects Thongloun for second term

The Politburo members are:
1. Thongloun Sisoulith
2. Xaysomphone Phomvihane
3. Sonexay Siphandone
4. Khamphanh Phommathat
5. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune
6. Gen Vilay Lakhamfong
7. Sisay Leudetmounsone
8. Saleumxay Kommasith
9. Khamphanh Pheuyavong
10. Thongsalith Mangnomek
11. Phet Phomphiphak
12. Lt Ge Khamlieng Outhakaysone
13. Vanxay Phongsavanh
They were elected into office during the preliminary session of the 12th Central Committee on Thursday (January 8), the final day of the three-day 12th National Party Congress.
The session also elected 11 members to the Secretariat of the 12th Party Central Committee.
The 11 members are:
1. Thongloun Sisoulith
2. Gen Vilay Lakhamfong
3. Sisay Leudetmounsone
4. Phet Phomphiphak
5. Vanxay Phongsavanh
6. Anouphab Tounalom
7. Sounthone Xayachack
8. Viengthong Siphandone
9. Bounkham Vorachit
10. Lt Gen Vanthong Kongmany
11. Lt Gen Vongsone Inpanphim
The preliminary session took place after the Congress elected 73 members of the 12th Party Central Committee on Wednesday.
The 73 Party Central Committee members are:
1. Thongloun Sisoulith
2. Xaysomphone Phomvihane
3. Sonexay Siphandone
4. Khamphanh Phommathat
5. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune
6. Gen Vilay Lakhamfong
7. Sisay Leudetmounsone
8. Saleumxay Kommasith
9. Khamphanh Pheuyavong
10. Anouphab Tounalom
11. Thongsalith Mangnomek
12. Sounthone Xayachack
13. Viengthong Siphandone
14. Kongkeo Xaysongkham
15. Sonethanou Thammavong
16. Vilayvong Bouddakham
17. Phet Phomphiphak
18. Santiphab Phomvihane
19. Bounkham Vorachit
20. Buakhong Nammavong
21. Baykham Khattiya
22. Alounxay Sounnalath
23. Suanesavanh Vignaket
24. Phosay Sayasone
25. Laopaoxong Navongxay
26. Lt Gen Khamlieng Outhakaysone
27. Bounchom Oubonpaseuth
28. Khamphoy Vannasane
29. Leklay Sivilay
30. Khamlay Sipaseuth
31. Vanxay Phongsavanh
32. Aly Vongnorbountham
33. Phayvy Sybualypha
34. Phouvong Ounkhamsaen
35. Bounchanh Sivongphanh
36. Thongsavanh Phomvihane
37. Xayxana Khotphouthone
38. Atsaphangthong Siphandone
39. Leeber Leebouapao
40. Boutsady Thanameuang
41. Pingkham Lasasimma
42. Lt Gen Vanthong Kongmany
43. Daovong Phonekeo
44. Malaythong Kommasith
45. Bounkhong Lachiemphone
46. Vansy Kuamua
47. Vilayvanh Bouddakham
48. Linkham Douangsavanh
49. Viengthavisone Thephachanh
50. Monxay Laomuaxong
51. Amphaivone Lombounpheng
52. Brig Gen Lyvong Laoly
53. Phoykham Houngbounyuang
54. Maj Gen Somphone Mittaphone
55. Bounlai Boutthy
56. Bounleuam Manivong
57. Brig Gen Paenkham Boutchanpheng
58. Bounleua Phandanouvong
59. Santisouk Simmalavong
60. Thongly Sisoulith
61. Phouthanouphet Xaysombath
62. Phoutphanh Keovongxay
63. Phengnilanh Khamphanpheng
64. Bountheung Douangsavanh
65. Lt Gen Khamking Phouilamanivong
66. Lt Gen Vongsone Inpanphim
67. Lt Gen Saichay Kommasith
68. Phakham Inseng
69. Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh
70. Thoummaly Vongphachanh
71. Soukkhamphet Heuangboutsy
72. Brig Gen Khonsavanh Somphaxay
73. Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune.
Additionally, the session elected 15 alternate members of the 12th Party Central Committee.
The 15 members are:
1. Valaxay Lengsavad
2. Daosavanh Kheuamixay
3. Mixay Phomkhe
4. Khammone Chanthachit
5. Soulivat Souvannachoumkham
6. Brig Gen Kongsavat Bounlieng
7. Chindavong Phosikham
8. Philaithong Chitmany
9. Vannaxay Xattakoun
10. Brig Gen Sonxay Chanyalath
11. Thanongxay Khoutphaythoune
12. Mina Sivilay
13. Bounthavy Sorsoukanh
14. Brig Gen Soulixay Phichit
15. Akhomdeth Vongsay
Convening under the theme “Elevate the Party’s strong leadership role, actively build an independent and self-reliant economy, continue to nurture the people’s democratic regime, and advance steadfastly towards socialism”, the Congress also adopted key draft documents.
They included the Party’s third political programme; the Party’s amended regulations; a political report from the 11th Party Central Committee; the 10th five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026-2030; and a resolution adopted by the 12th National Congress.
The documents outline the development roadmap to guide Laos in strengthening the people’s democratic regime and advancing further towards socialism.
Delivering his closing address, Thongloun described the outcomes of the 12th National Party Congress as “a great success”.
Through the 835 delegates attending the three-day Congress, the leader called for Party committees at all levels to do their utmost to translate and fulfil the guidelines, policies, and plans endorsed by the Congress.
Taking place once every five years, the National Party Congress leads up to several other important political events, which shape the next phase of the country’s development.
On February 22, a nationwide election will take place when citizens across the country vote to select their representing members of the National Assembly.
Soon after the election results are announced, the Assembly will hold its preliminary session to elect the state president and prime minister, and approve members of the new government cabinet and other key bodies.