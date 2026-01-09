Lao Communist Party congress re-elects Thongloun for second term

The 73 Party Central Committee members are:

1. Thongloun Sisoulith

2. Xaysomphone Phomvihane

3. Sonexay Siphandone

4. Khamphanh Phommathat

5. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune

6. Gen Vilay Lakhamfong

7. Sisay Leudetmounsone

8. Saleumxay Kommasith

9. Khamphanh Pheuyavong

10. Anouphab Tounalom

11. Thongsalith Mangnomek

12. Sounthone Xayachack

13. Viengthong Siphandone

14. Kongkeo Xaysongkham

15. Sonethanou Thammavong

16. Vilayvong Bouddakham

17. Phet Phomphiphak

18. Santiphab Phomvihane

19. Bounkham Vorachit

20. Buakhong Nammavong

21. Baykham Khattiya

22. Alounxay Sounnalath

23. Suanesavanh Vignaket

24. Phosay Sayasone

25. Laopaoxong Navongxay

26. Lt Gen Khamlieng Outhakaysone

27. Bounchom Oubonpaseuth

28. Khamphoy Vannasane

29. Leklay Sivilay

30. Khamlay Sipaseuth

31. Vanxay Phongsavanh

32. Aly Vongnorbountham

33. Phayvy Sybualypha

34. Phouvong Ounkhamsaen

35. Bounchanh Sivongphanh

36. Thongsavanh Phomvihane

37. Xayxana Khotphouthone

38. Atsaphangthong Siphandone

39. Leeber Leebouapao

40. Boutsady Thanameuang

41. Pingkham Lasasimma

42. Lt Gen Vanthong Kongmany

43. Daovong Phonekeo

44. Malaythong Kommasith

45. Bounkhong Lachiemphone

46. Vansy Kuamua

47. Vilayvanh Bouddakham

48. Linkham Douangsavanh

49. Viengthavisone Thephachanh

50. Monxay Laomuaxong

51. Amphaivone Lombounpheng

52. Brig Gen Lyvong Laoly

53. Phoykham Houngbounyuang

54. Maj Gen Somphone Mittaphone

55. Bounlai Boutthy

56. Bounleuam Manivong

57. Brig Gen Paenkham Boutchanpheng

58. Bounleua Phandanouvong

59. Santisouk Simmalavong

60. Thongly Sisoulith

61. Phouthanouphet Xaysombath

62. Phoutphanh Keovongxay

63. Phengnilanh Khamphanpheng

64. Bountheung Douangsavanh

65. Lt Gen Khamking Phouilamanivong

66. Lt Gen Vongsone Inpanphim

67. Lt Gen Saichay Kommasith

68. Phakham Inseng

69. Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh

70. Thoummaly Vongphachanh

71. Soukkhamphet Heuangboutsy

72. Brig Gen Khonsavanh Somphaxay

73. Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune.

Additionally, the session elected 15 alternate members of the 12th Party Central Committee.

The 15 members are:

1. Valaxay Lengsavad

2. Daosavanh Kheuamixay

3. Mixay Phomkhe

4. Khammone Chanthachit

5. Soulivat Souvannachoumkham

6. Brig Gen Kongsavat Bounlieng

7. Chindavong Phosikham

8. Philaithong Chitmany

9. Vannaxay Xattakoun

10. Brig Gen Sonxay Chanyalath

11. Thanongxay Khoutphaythoune

12. Mina Sivilay

13. Bounthavy Sorsoukanh

14. Brig Gen Soulixay Phichit

15. Akhomdeth Vongsay

Convening under the theme “Elevate the Party’s strong leadership role, actively build an independent and self-reliant economy, continue to nurture the people’s democratic regime, and advance steadfastly towards socialism”, the Congress also adopted key draft documents.

They included the Party’s third political programme; the Party’s amended regulations; a political report from the 11th Party Central Committee; the 10th five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026-2030; and a resolution adopted by the 12th National Congress.

The documents outline the development roadmap to guide Laos in strengthening the people’s democratic regime and advancing further towards socialism.

Delivering his closing address, Thongloun described the outcomes of the 12th National Party Congress as “a great success”.

Through the 835 delegates attending the three-day Congress, the leader called for Party committees at all levels to do their utmost to translate and fulfil the guidelines, policies, and plans endorsed by the Congress.

Taking place once every five years, the National Party Congress leads up to several other important political events, which shape the next phase of the country’s development.

On February 22, a nationwide election will take place when citizens across the country vote to select their representing members of the National Assembly.

Soon after the election results are announced, the Assembly will hold its preliminary session to elect the state president and prime minister, and approve members of the new government cabinet and other key bodies.