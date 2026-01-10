Anutin rejects 50:50 split in maritime talks with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand would not accept any “50:50” split over maritime areas with Cambodia, insisting that any future negotiations must follow internationally recognised, verifiable principles.

Speaking at Government House on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, Anutin said authorities had reported the situation was calm and under control, but stressed that Thailand would not be complacent and would keep border readiness in place.

He also referred to an incident in which a mortar round landed on the Thai side, saying the Cambodian military had sent a letter explaining it was unintentional. He said commanders on both sides had exchanged apologies, and the matter ended at that level in line with a joint statement. He added that tensions had begun to ease in several areas, with the government’s priority being to ensure people could return home safely over the New Year period.