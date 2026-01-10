Anutin rejects 50:50 split in maritime talks with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand would not accept any “50:50” split over maritime areas with Cambodia, insisting that any future negotiations must follow internationally recognised, verifiable principles.
Speaking at Government House on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, Anutin said authorities had reported the situation was calm and under control, but stressed that Thailand would not be complacent and would keep border readiness in place.
He also referred to an incident in which a mortar round landed on the Thai side, saying the Cambodian military had sent a letter explaining it was unintentional. He said commanders on both sides had exchanged apologies, and the matter ended at that level in line with a joint statement. He added that tensions had begun to ease in several areas, with the government’s priority being to ensure people could return home safely over the New Year period.
On the Bhumjaithai Party’s position regarding the memorandums of understanding, Anutin said MOU 43 — linked to land boundary demarcation — should be updated to reflect current circumstances. However, he said his government could not complete any revision in time, given there is no parliament, and it could not take steps that would bind the next administration.
He said land demarcation should be based on the 1:50,000 map, supported by modern technology. Where terrain is complex, he said both sides increasingly accept the use of LiDAR to help verify boundaries.
For MOU 44, which concerns maritime areas, Anutin said discussions remain a longer-term issue. He reiterated that the idea of dividing maritime areas “50:50” was not Bhumjaithai’s approach, and that Thailand must instead rely on principles that can be proven and accepted under international practice, including geographical and continental shelf considerations.