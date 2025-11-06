LiDAR mapping for Thai–Cambodian border ‘comes with gains and losses’





At the Royal Thai Army Club on Vibhavadi Road on November 6, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, adviser to the army chief and former commander of the 2nd Army Region, discussed the Thai–Cambodian border situation, particularly concerning Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin Province.

He said current authorities must lead the resolution efforts in cooperation with all sectors, expressing confidence that the issue can be resolved. He also voiced support for the army commander, prime minister, and defence minister, affirming that Prasat Ta Kwai remains under Thai sovereignty.

Boonsin emphasised that diplomatic dialogue should be the first step, beginning with talks before escalating to stronger measures.

When asked about differing opinions — some calling for the use of force to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai, others urging patience and reliance on Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology — Boonsin said both approaches could proceed in parallel.

“LiDAR is a technical matter. We must coordinate with the Royal Thai Survey Department to ensure the process is fair and in the nation’s best interests,” he said, adding that the outcome depends on clear communication between technical and political authorities.