Bhumjaithai notes positive feedback on economic policies from Bangkok voters

At their first campaign event in Bangkok on Sunday, key figures from the Bhumjaithai Party said they received positive responses from the public to the party’s economic policies.

Ministers in the Bhumjaithai-led administration, including Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, went on a campaign trail at Bangkok’s Lumphini Park, where they met with people exercising in the area.

The three have been named by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as candidates for deputy prime minister if the party leads the formation of the next government, with Sihasak also nominated as a prime ministerial candidate alongside Anutin.

Sihasak said he spoke with many parkgoers, who expressed support for Bhumjaithai.

Meanwhile, Suphajee said it was the first day she had joined the campaign trail to help the party’s Bangkok MP candidates ahead of the February 8 election, adding that she was pleased with the positive and healthy atmosphere.

Ekniti said this was his first time going out to listen directly to the public and that he had spoken with many elderly people.

He said issues related to the “elderly economy” were raised during the discussions and are already included in the party’s “10 Economic Policies Plus” platform.

He added that many people wanted the party’s “half-half plus” co-payment scheme to have a simpler registration process, noting that he had taken their feedback into account.

Introduced under the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, the scheme subsidises half the cost of purchases made by consumers.

“Listening to people’s opinions has been extremely beneficial and has helped make our policies clearer,” Ekniti said.