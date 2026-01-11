30 Cambodians arrested in Chanthaburi for allegedly sneaking into Thailand

Troops from the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, along with local police and immigration officers, arrested 30 Cambodians on Sunday morning after they allegedly crossed the border illegally in an attempt to find work deeper in Thailand.

Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Rear Adm Parach Rattanachaiphan said marines worked with officers from Ban Plaeng Police Station and the Pong Nam Ron Immigration Office to arrest the Cambodians and a Thai smuggler in Ban Laem Mai village, Thep Nimit Subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district.

He said the Thai suspect was transporting the group in a pickup truck and was travelling along a natural trail near the district’s border with Cambodia.