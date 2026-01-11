ISOC Region 4 steps up security after bomb and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command on Sunday stepped up security in the Deep South and updated details of bomb and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said a police officer and three civilians were injured in the early-hours attacks on Sunday, which it said were aimed at disrupting the economic system and undermining public confidence in the authorities.
Three people were injured in Pattani and taken to Kapho Hospital:
One person was injured in Narathiwat and taken to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. He was identified as Pol Capt Prasit Bamrung, Deputy Inspector (Crime Suppression), Ra-ngae Police Station, Narathiwat.
Lt Gen Norathip Phoynok, commander of the Fourth Army Region and director of ISOC Region 4, ordered local task forces to secure the incident sites and, together with three agencies, raise security measures to the highest level.
He instructed all units in the area to set up checkpoints and screening points, secure locations where further incidents may occur, and ordered border security units in Narathiwat and Yala to intercept cross-border movements along the entire border line, fully applying existing measures.
Authorities will also collect forensic evidence to prepare legal action against those behind the violence as quickly as possible.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command urged the public to exercise caution when travelling to the affected areas, stay vigilant for suspicious individuals, and watch for suspicious objects that may have been left in public places.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity can report it via the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline 1341 or local task forces at any time, 24 hours a day.
It also warned that anyone who supports offenders in any way—such as harbouring or concealing them, providing shelter, or supplying food—may be prosecuted under Section 189 of the Criminal Code, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.