ISOC Region 4 steps up security after bomb and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations

Narathiwat: Five petrol stations attacked

Arunrung Oil Co., Ltd., Ban Kwal O Sira (Village No. 3), Pa Semat Subdistrict, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat

Saneeya Oil Limited Partnership, Ban Ya Ngo Bue Ta (Village No. 4), Chuap Subdistrict, Cho-airong District, Narathiwat

Fitri Oil Co., Ltd., Ban Dusong Yo (Village No. 1), Dusong Yo Subdistrict, Chanae District, Narathiwat

Areena Petroleum Co., Ltd., Ban Waeng (Village No. 1), Waeng Subdistrict, Waeng District, Narathiwat

Tanyong Mas Oil Limited Partnership, Ban Tanyong Mas (Village No. 1), Tanyong Mas Subdistrict, Ra-ngae District, Narathiwat

One person was injured in Narathiwat and taken to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. He was identified as Pol Capt Prasit Bamrung, Deputy Inspector (Crime Suppression), Ra-ngae Police Station, Narathiwat.

Security measures raised to the highest level

Lt Gen Norathip Phoynok, commander of the Fourth Army Region and director of ISOC Region 4, ordered local task forces to secure the incident sites and, together with three agencies, raise security measures to the highest level.

He instructed all units in the area to set up checkpoints and screening points, secure locations where further incidents may occur, and ordered border security units in Narathiwat and Yala to intercept cross-border movements along the entire border line, fully applying existing measures.

Authorities will also collect forensic evidence to prepare legal action against those behind the violence as quickly as possible.

Public urged to stay alert and report suspicious activity

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command urged the public to exercise caution when travelling to the affected areas, stay vigilant for suspicious individuals, and watch for suspicious objects that may have been left in public places.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can report it via the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline 1341 or local task forces at any time, 24 hours a day.

It also warned that anyone who supports offenders in any way—such as harbouring or concealing them, providing shelter, or supplying food—may be prosecuted under Section 189 of the Criminal Code, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

