Lt Gen Boonsin warns no retreat from reclaimed border area



On Thai–Cambodian GBC and border claims

Asked whether there should be additional proposals beyond the four already agreed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, Lt Gen Boonsin said he had no further recommendations, but urged Cambodian leaders to act sincerely.

When questioned about whether Thailand should ask Cambodia to withdraw its claim regarding “three temples and one disputed area” from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Lt Gen Boonsin said that had already been part of ongoing discussions.

“This ‘three temples, one area’ issue is what causes clashes,” he said. “We’ve been here for a long time, and suddenly they say it belongs to Cambodia. They send troops and provoke incidents — it’s a story even a child can see through.”

Lt Gen Boonsin added, “They want us to fight so they can accuse us of aggression and bring the matter to the ICJ. But we were prepared — we refused to accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction, so Cambodia couldn’t file the case. That’s why things are as they are. If we want to restore relations, both sides must return to their original positions. Thai soldiers must stay where they are — no more retreating. Anyone who orders a withdrawal will have to answer to the Thai people.”