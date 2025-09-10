Thailand, Cambodia hold special GBC meeting in Koh Kong to ease tensions

Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday held Special Meeting No. 1/2025 of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia, with a high-level Thai delegation led by General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence.

The Thai delegation included General Tharapong Malakham, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence; Air Chief Marshal Nonsee Intarasalee, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces; Chamnanwit Terat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior for Internal Security Affairs; Woranat Khongmuang, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council; General Kantapoj Setharatsamee, Director-General of the Office of Policy and Planning, Ministry of Defence; General Thongchai Rodyoi, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army; Admiral Pairoj Fuengchan, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy; and Air Chief Marshal Wachirapol Muangnoi, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Thai Air Force.

The delegation arrived at Koh Kong Provincial Hall at approximately 10:15 AM, with the meeting scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM.