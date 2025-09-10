Thailand, Cambodia hold special GBC meeting in Koh Kong to ease tensions

Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday held Special Meeting No. 1/2025 of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia, with a high-level Thai delegation led by General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence.
The Thai delegation included General Tharapong Malakham, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence; Air Chief Marshal Nonsee Intarasalee, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces; Chamnanwit Terat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior for Internal Security Affairs; Woranat Khongmuang, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council; General Kantapoj Setharatsamee, Director-General of the Office of Policy and Planning, Ministry of Defence; General Thongchai Rodyoi, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army; Admiral Pairoj Fuengchan, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy; and Air Chief Marshal Wachirapol Muangnoi, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Thai Air Force.
The delegation arrived at Koh Kong Provincial Hall at approximately 10:15 AM, with the meeting scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM.
The Special GBC Meeting focused on following up on progress in implementing the ceasefire arrangement and reviewing outcomes from recent Extraordinary Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings. Discussions included military de-escalation, measures to reduce provocative rhetoric, and initiatives to restore mutual confidence.
Practical cooperation topics were also addressed, including humanitarian demining, combating transnational crime, and border management issues, along with determining the framework of tasks for the next RBC and GBC meetings.
Officials described the meeting as a critical opportunity for both countries to find a peaceful resolution to border issues, grounded in sovereignty, public safety, and the pursuit of stable and sustainable coexistence.