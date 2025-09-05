GBC to discuss Ban Nong Chan border issue on September 10 amid Cambodian protests

General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Defence Minister, on Friday addressed the ongoing situation at Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo Province, where Cambodian citizens have been protesting and pressuring Thai soldiers, demanding the removal of warning signs asking Cambodians to leave areas encroaching on Thailand’s sovereignty.

He confirmed that a meeting regarding Ban Nong Chan had already taken place on September 3, and that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation would discuss this issue, as well as other topics to be presented at the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 10.

Nattaphon added the Ban Nong Chan issue will also be brought to the National Security Council (NSC) during an afternoon session on Friday (September 5).

When asked about the construction of a fence at Ban Nong Chan, Nattaphon confirmed that the Ad Hoc Centre had approved the principle of the idea, but the NSC would need to review the details. He explained that the fence was not intended to mark the border but rather to serve as a security barrier to combat transnational crime. He noted that advisors have expressed concern as Cambodia has not shown interest in the details, suggesting that a clear agreement between both countries should be reached before proceeding.