​​​​​​ Second Army outlines 11-point RBC, Cambodia defers demining and scams to GBC

The Extraordinary Thailand-Cambodia RBC Meeting was held on August 27 2025 in Si Sa Ket, Thailand. It was co-chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Pov Heng, Commander of the 4th Military Region.

The meeting aimed to foster discussion and build confidence to de-escalate tension and maintain peace along the border, using all necessary mechanisms to resolve differences peacefully and avoid clashes in the spirit of good neighbourliness, friendship, and solidarity.