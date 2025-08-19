Hero Lt Gen Boonsin and his uncertain political future after retirement

The clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border have ignited a surge of nationalism across Thailand, with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, emerging as the central figure.

His image as the “people’s general” has inspired patriotic sentiment across generations, from Baby Boomers to Gen Alpha, strengthening the conservative mood in society.

The key question now is how far conservative forces, often linked to Thailand’s “deep state”, can sustain and capitalise on this nationalist wave.

History suggests such momentum is rarely permanent.

The eight years of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government demonstrated how the right-wing tide can rise and fade, culminating in the May 14, 2023, election victory of the progressive Move Forward Party, a sign of public rejection of “camouflaged military government.”

On August 17, Lt Gen Boonsin attended the founding ceremony of Suan Tham Piti Temple in Chiang Khrua subdistrict, Kalasin.

Speaking to the press, he reiterated that after retirement, he would serve as a reservist and a good citizen, with no intention of entering politics. “I will continue to serve the nation where I can, but I do not seek political office,” he said.