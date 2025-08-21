Boonsin named person of the year by King Prajadhipok Institute’s Society

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, has been honoured with the person of the year award by the King Prajadhipok Institute’s Society.

This special award is not given annually and Boonsin is only the second recipient, following Privy Councillor Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The award ceremony will take place during the celebrations of King Prajadhipok's Institute Day on September 5 at IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The date marks both the anniversary of the institute’s founding in 1998 and the establishment of its society in 2001.

Wuttipong Vanakul

Wuttipong Vanakul, president of the society, said the annual event aims to celebrate the Institute’s anniversary, honour its lecturers, recognise outstanding alumni and organisations, and pay tribute to individuals who have contributed significantly to the nation.

It also serves to unite members and alumni across all generations and programmes.

This year’s ceremony will once again be presided over by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of House of Representatives. Activities will include a tribute ceremony for lecturers, award presentations, student performances, a concert by The Palace, and prize giveaways.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha

Award recipients for 2025 include:

  • Person of the year award: Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region.
     
  • Outstanding Individual Awards: Vitavas Chaipakpoom, former secretary-general of King Prajadhipok's Institute; Thitima Lorpipat, council member and honorary president of the society; and Issara Sereewatthanawut, secretary-general of the Institute.
     
  • Outstanding organisation awards: Government Savings Bank, represented by acting director Veerachai Amorntakolsuwech; SNC Former, represented by chairman Somchai Thaisanguanvorakul; and Namyong Terminal, represented by CEO Theparak Leungsuwan
     
  • Outstanding alumni awards: Wiparat De-ong, director of the National Research Council of Thailand; Surachet Laophulsuk, governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand; Panadda Raksakaeo, chairperson of UCI Corporation; Kesee Chantraprapawat, adviser to the Bangkok governor; Tawatchai Ungumponvilai, mayor of Bang Kadi Municipality; Supatchai Wiratkapan, managing director of Thai Vinytech (2002); Niwat Chenbamrung, president of the Phra Phutthabat Municipality Council in Saraburi; and Saengchai Jitboontaweesuk, CEO of Sahachai Boontawee.
