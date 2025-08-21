Boonsin named person of the year by King Prajadhipok Institute’s Society

This special award is not given annually and Boonsin is only the second recipient, following Privy Councillor Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The award ceremony will take place during the celebrations of King Prajadhipok's Institute Day on September 5 at IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The date marks both the anniversary of the institute’s founding in 1998 and the establishment of its society in 2001.
Wuttipong Vanakul, president of the society, said the annual event aims to celebrate the Institute’s anniversary, honour its lecturers, recognise outstanding alumni and organisations, and pay tribute to individuals who have contributed significantly to the nation.
It also serves to unite members and alumni across all generations and programmes.
This year’s ceremony will once again be presided over by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of House of Representatives. Activities will include a tribute ceremony for lecturers, award presentations, student performances, a concert by The Palace, and prize giveaways.
Award recipients for 2025 include: