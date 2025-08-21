Boonsin named person of the year by King Prajadhipok Institute’s Society

This special award is not given annually and Boonsin is only the second recipient, following Privy Councillor Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The award ceremony will take place during the celebrations of King Prajadhipok's Institute Day on September 5 at IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The date marks both the anniversary of the institute’s founding in 1998 and the establishment of its society in 2001.