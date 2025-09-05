Summary of Cambodian protest at Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo

The task force explained that on Wednesday, September 3, local authorities from Sa Kaeo province, along with the Immigration Department and the Forest Resources Management Office 9, installed notice boards in the Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew areas, instructing Cambodian nationals residing illegally on Thai land to dismantle their houses and leave the area.

The installation of these notices triggered dissatisfaction among the Cambodian residents, which led to the protest on Thursday, September 4, at 9.30am.