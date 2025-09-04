Rising number of South Koreans abducted and detained in Cambodia, with 252 reported cases in 2025

A total of 252 South Koreans have been reported kidnapped and detained in Cambodia from early 2025 through July, a sharp increase from just 17 in 2023 and 220 in 2024, according to local media reports on Tuesday (September 2), citing government data.

MBC News, South Korea’s broadcaster, reported that a woman in her 20s recently received assistance after being detained in Cambodia. She revealed that at least 13 other South Koreans were also trapped in the building where she was held. She described being lured to Cambodia with a fake job offer that promised high wages, but once she boarded a car arranged by a Cambodian man who spoke Korean, she was abducted.

The victim explained that her bank account was drained of 18 million won (approximately 420,000 baht), and she was beaten and tortured for days until she was barely able to walk. She also told MBC that when she was brought into a room, she saw others, presumed to be fellow South Koreans, with their heads bowed on the floor in front of computers and other equipment. While there, their identities were marked with numbers, and they were forbidden from revealing each other's names.