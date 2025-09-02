Thailand Accuses Cambodia of 'War Propaganda' Amid Border Tensions

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly challenged Cambodia’s narrative regarding recent border clashes, accusing Phnom Penh of a sustained disinformation campaign that is actively undermining the peace process.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Thai Ministry, refuted claims made by Cambodia's Foreign Ministry and state-controlled media.

While Cambodia has pledged to uphold a bilateral ceasefire, Nikorndej described their commitment as "merely for public relations," stating that their actions "are the opposite of what they claim."

Nikorndej presented a four-point list of alleged ceasefire violations by Cambodia: