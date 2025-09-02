Thailand Accuses Cambodia of 'War Propaganda' Amid Border Tensions

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly challenged Cambodia’s narrative regarding recent border clashes, accusing Phnom Penh of a sustained disinformation campaign that is actively undermining the peace process.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Thai Ministry, refuted claims made by Cambodia's Foreign Ministry and state-controlled media.
While Cambodia has pledged to uphold a bilateral ceasefire, Nikorndej described their commitment as "merely for public relations," stating that their actions "are the opposite of what they claim."
Nikorndej presented a four-point list of alleged ceasefire violations by Cambodia:
Citing a report from the security magazine Jane's Defence Weekly, the Thai spokesperson also revealed that satellite imagery indicated Cambodia had established a military base on its side of the border "several months before the clashes occurred".
Nikorndej asserted that this evidence "points to Cambodia's intent to attack Thailand and reflects their lack of sincerity."
The Thai Foreign Ministry labelled Cambodia's behaviour as "propaganda for war", a tactic the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) considers a global issue.
Bangkok argues that such a campaign not only risks inciting violence but also "poses a significant obstacle to de-escalating the situation and finding a peaceful solution."
The statement concluded with a direct appeal, urging Cambodia to "immediately cease this irresponsible behaviour toward both its own people and the international community."