2nd Army chief monitors Phu Makua, warns of potential Cambodian actions

In response to reports that Gen Hing Bun Hieng, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Head of the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), had approached the region, Boonsin explained that the situation is being closely monitored.

He clarified that it was normal to track these developments, as both sides remain vigilant and adhere to the conditions set by the General Border Committee (GBC). Cambodia’s presence in the area could either be a routine visit to check on forces or an indication of troop reinforcement in areas that remain unresolved.

Boonsin suggested that this could merely reflect Cambodia’s internal military operations.