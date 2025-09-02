2nd Army chief monitors Phu Makua, warns of potential Cambodian actions

In response to reports that Gen Hing Bun Hieng, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Head of the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), had approached the region, Boonsin explained that the situation is being closely monitored.
He clarified that it was normal to track these developments, as both sides remain vigilant and adhere to the conditions set by the General Border Committee (GBC). Cambodia’s presence in the area could either be a routine visit to check on forces or an indication of troop reinforcement in areas that remain unresolved.
Boonsin suggested that this could merely reflect Cambodia’s internal military operations.
When asked if these actions indicated an attempt to reclaim Phu Makua, the Second Army Area commander remained calm, stating that while Cambodia had the right to take action, Thailand would not be complacent. “Phu Makua remains under our control, within Thai sovereignty,” he reaffirmed.
Regarding Cambodia's deployment of BHQ forces, Boonsin viewed it as a strategic move, possibly signalling military planning or a message regarding ongoing tensions with local troops.
He emphasised that Cambodia likely had confidence in their units, which were well-trained and operated under the direct leadership of the Cambodian command.
However, he reassured that Thailand was not lowering its guard, as such movements were considered part of standard military rotations.
Addressing questions about Cambodia’s military actions, including the laying of landmines, Boonsin confirmed that this was a known Cambodian military practice and understood to be part of their operational procedures.
On the matter of Cambodian military officer Lt Gen Srey Duk’s reported death, Boonsin refrained from commenting on the specifics, suggesting that the Cambodian authorities were the best source of confirmation.
He encouraged media outlets and observers to follow updates from Thailand’s Ministry of Defence or senior Cambodian military officials for an accurate statement.