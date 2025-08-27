Second Army Area chief confident First Army can handle Ban Nong Chan tensions

Dispute over Ban Nong Chan territory

The Thai government has repeatedly stated that Ban Nong Chan lies within Thai territory, as marked by boundary markers 46 and 47.

Thailand said it allowed Cambodians fleeing civil war to temporarily settle in the area, but they refused to leave after the conflict ended.

Instead, Bangkok claims, the Cambodian government encouraged its citizens to build permanent homes on Thai soil.

As a result, when Thai troops installed barbed wire, some 200 Cambodian families were unable to return to their homes on Thai territory, sparking Monday’s protest.

Boonsin said it was clear Cambodian troops had orchestrated the villagers’ actions.

Border committee talks with Cambodia

During the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting at the Chong Sa-ngam customs office in Si Sa Ket province, Boonsin demanded that Cambodian troops refrain from using civilians to provoke Thai soldiers.

He added that he had instructed Thai forces under his command to prevent Thai villagers from approaching the frontline to provoke either Cambodian troops or civilians.

Boonsin noted that if tensions at Ban Nong Chan, which falls under the responsibility of the First Army Area, were to escalate, fighting would inevitably spread to the Second Army Area as well.

Leadership scrutiny and criticism

The First Army Area is commanded by Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya. While Boonsin has been praised on social media for his tough stance against Cambodia, Amarit has faced criticism for being too lenient, particularly in dealing with Cambodian villagers at Ban Nong Chan.

A political activist has even filed a police complaint accusing Amarit of dereliction of duty for failing to evict Cambodian villagers from the area.

Boonsin made his remarks following the RBC meeting between his command and his Cambodian counterpart.

Border violations and Prasat Ta Kwai issue

Boonsin accused Cambodian troops of violating the ceasefire by crossing into Thai territory twice to lay landmines.

He also insisted the Thai army would pursue all measures, including diplomatic channels, to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai, which Cambodian forces occupied during last month’s clashes.

Appeal to border villagers

Boonsin urged Thai villagers living along the border to rely on official updates from the Suranaree Task Force or the army, instead of social media, to avoid panic and unnecessary evacuations.

