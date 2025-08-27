Second Army Area chief confident First Army can handle Ban Nong Chan tensions

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang on Wednesday expressed confidence that his First Army Area counterpart is capable of handling the situation at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province.
Boonsin was referring to the growing tension in Khok Sung district after a confrontation between Cambodian villagers and Thai troops on Monday.
Following four days of clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces late last month, Thai troops secured Ban Nong Chan and reinforced their positions with razor wire.
When asked what the army would do if Cambodian soldiers used civilians to provoke Thai troops at the frontline, Boonsin replied: “I believe the First Army Area commander can resolve the situation.”
On Monday, Cambodian villagers dismantled parts of the fence, sparking a tense confrontation in which one Thai soldier was injured. Security forces quickly regained control, though Cambodian villagers have since camped near the fence. No further clashes have been reported.
The following day, Thai villagers flocked to the border area in an attempt to confront the Cambodians, but were stopped by Thai troops to prevent potential violence.
The Thai government has repeatedly stated that Ban Nong Chan lies within Thai territory, as marked by boundary markers 46 and 47.
Thailand said it allowed Cambodians fleeing civil war to temporarily settle in the area, but they refused to leave after the conflict ended.
Instead, Bangkok claims, the Cambodian government encouraged its citizens to build permanent homes on Thai soil.
As a result, when Thai troops installed barbed wire, some 200 Cambodian families were unable to return to their homes on Thai territory, sparking Monday’s protest.
Boonsin said it was clear Cambodian troops had orchestrated the villagers’ actions.
During the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting at the Chong Sa-ngam customs office in Si Sa Ket province, Boonsin demanded that Cambodian troops refrain from using civilians to provoke Thai soldiers.
He added that he had instructed Thai forces under his command to prevent Thai villagers from approaching the frontline to provoke either Cambodian troops or civilians.
Boonsin noted that if tensions at Ban Nong Chan, which falls under the responsibility of the First Army Area, were to escalate, fighting would inevitably spread to the Second Army Area as well.
The First Army Area is commanded by Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya. While Boonsin has been praised on social media for his tough stance against Cambodia, Amarit has faced criticism for being too lenient, particularly in dealing with Cambodian villagers at Ban Nong Chan.
A political activist has even filed a police complaint accusing Amarit of dereliction of duty for failing to evict Cambodian villagers from the area.
Boonsin made his remarks following the RBC meeting between his command and his Cambodian counterpart.
Boonsin accused Cambodian troops of violating the ceasefire by crossing into Thai territory twice to lay landmines.
He also insisted the Thai army would pursue all measures, including diplomatic channels, to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai, which Cambodian forces occupied during last month’s clashes.
Boonsin urged Thai villagers living along the border to rely on official updates from the Suranaree Task Force or the army, instead of social media, to avoid panic and unnecessary evacuations.