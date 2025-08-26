Border Patrol Police ready to support at Ban Nong Chan, await army coordination

Pol Lt Gen Nitinai Langyanai, Commander of the Border Patrol Police (BPP), has confirmed that officers are prepared to support operations at Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, following disturbances caused by Cambodian villagers who attempted to provoke Thai troops and remove barbed wire. The army requested police assistance to manage the situation.
He explained that the area is under martial law, with troops from the Burapha Task Force in command. Border Patrol Police units assigned to the area are monitoring the situation closely. Any operational measures must be coordinated with the army, as the police act only in a supporting role. Although no official request for assistance has yet been received, the BPP remains ready to intervene at any time.
“Regarding potential offences by Cambodian villagers, such as encroachment or damage to government property, these actions are criminal offences. Local police at the scene are responsible for taking legal action and prosecuting offenders,” he said.
Nitinai added that authorities are closely monitoring tensions along the border to prevent any escalation. Thai troops, Border Patrol Police, and local police will continue discussions on preventive measures to maintain safety and order.