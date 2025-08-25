Sa Kaeo governor vows to reclaim Ban Nong Chan land encroached by Cambodia

On Monday, he and relevant provincial agencies met with residents to explain the long-standing issue of Cambodian encroachment on Thai territory in Ban Nong Chan, a dispute spanning over 40 years.
The meeting also addressed the demands of 52 local households seeking recognition of their land rights.
Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force under the Burapha Force, explained that the land had been divided into three zones. Zone 2 covers forested areas, while Zone 3 includes land where villagers have documents confirming land use rights.
Parinya said proper verification of land ownership must be carried out before any title deeds are issued.
This would include checking boundaries to ensure they are not within forest reserves or mountainous areas, reviewing aerial photographs, and assessing land use. Those unable to prove ownership must seek legal adjudication, he added.
He further noted that the 1941 triangle area remains classified as forest land, stressing that it is indisputably part of Thailand. He pledged to coordinate with forestry officials to reclaim it.
The governor has also instructed provincial land officers to expedite the issuing of land title deeds for Ban Nong Chan and Ban Kud Phue, which are located along the Thai–Cambodian border between boundary markers 46 and 47.
Villagers were invited to submit land documents for screening under the governor’s urgent land titling initiative. The Sa Kaeo Land Office will deploy three survey teams across Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Ta Phraya districts to accelerate the process.
Among those present was Veera Somkwamkid, a former activist detained by Cambodia in 2010 during a protest over land rights in the area. He criticised state officials for allowing Cambodians to occupy the land for decades, alleging negligence and misconduct by Thai authorities that caused hardship for local people.
The provincial prosecutor said clearing forest land is a criminal offence, but cases with existing land documents must be carefully reviewed. Legal action will be taken against all encroachers, whether Cambodian or Thai.
The initiative has been welcomed by villagers. Yuttapat Phetprasert, a resident of Ta Phraya district, said his community had suffered since the Cambodian conflict prevented them from farming. Despite a 2010 Cabinet resolution allowing 300 households to apply for land rights, no titles had been issued until now.
Seventy-three-year-old Subin, who holds Sor Kor 1 documents covering more than 70 rai near boundary markers 46 and 47, said she had been unable to farm for over 40 years due to threats from armed Cambodian soldiers and villagers.
While grateful for the governor’s move, she expressed concern about whether land officers would be able to survey the area, given the large number of landmines still present.
The Royal Thai Army has also clarified the situation at Ban Nong Chan following Cambodian complaints about Thai troops installing barbed wire. Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that the area is Thai territory between boundary markers 46 and 47.
He outlined three key issues:
He added that Cambodia has violated agreements by encouraging its citizens to settle both in disputed zones and on Thai soil. Thailand has lodged repeated protests since 2014, through both military channels and the Foreign Ministry, but has received no meaningful response.
Winthai stressed that Cambodia’s use of civilians to advance encroachment aims to provoke confrontation and distort Thailand’s image internationally.
He urged the international community to recognise that Thailand has consistently acted in good faith, offering humanitarian assistance in the past, and that such goodwill should not be twisted into a pretext to undermine Thailand’s sovereignty.