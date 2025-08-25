Sa Kaeo governor vows to reclaim Ban Nong Chan land encroached by Cambodia

On Monday, he and relevant provincial agencies met with residents to explain the long-standing issue of Cambodian encroachment on Thai territory in Ban Nong Chan, a dispute spanning over 40 years.

The meeting also addressed the demands of 52 local households seeking recognition of their land rights.

Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force under the Burapha Force, explained that the land had been divided into three zones. Zone 2 covers forested areas, while Zone 3 includes land where villagers have documents confirming land use rights.

Parinya said proper verification of land ownership must be carried out before any title deeds are issued.

This would include checking boundaries to ensure they are not within forest reserves or mountainous areas, reviewing aerial photographs, and assessing land use. Those unable to prove ownership must seek legal adjudication, he added.

He further noted that the 1941 triangle area remains classified as forest land, stressing that it is indisputably part of Thailand. He pledged to coordinate with forestry officials to reclaim it.