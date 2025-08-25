US congressional delegation meets Phumtham over border tensions

Phumtham said he met four US lawmakers—two Republicans and two Democrats—who visited Thailand to follow developments in the region. Their discussions covered Thai–US relations, security concerns, economic issues, and investment opportunities.
The acting prime minister added that he had arranged for the delegation to meet Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to further discuss economic and security cooperation.
On August 26, the group is scheduled to travel to Ubon Ratchathani province to observe the Thai–Cambodian border conflict zone, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
We must fight with truth, not through information warfare, because only the truth can resolve the issue, Phumtham said. He noted that the US delegation would continue on to Cambodia after its visit to Thailand.
Phumtham also expressed appreciation for their concern, saying the lawmakers acted as temporary observers. He acknowledged the role of US President Donald Trump, who had engaged from the outset, along with observers from both the United States and China, as well as ASEAN military attachés in Thailand.
This is a positive direction. Despite misunderstandings and occasional clashes, everything is moving forward and will resume in further talks on September 10, he said.
Phumtham stressed that the delegation understood border conflicts could not be resolved easily, but emphasised the need for peaceful solutions that prioritise the lives of people affected by the violence.
What matters most is truth, not propaganda that stirs hatred between the two countries, he added.
Asked whether he had informed the US delegation about Cambodian mine-laying activities, Phumtham confirmed he had raised the issue.
He said discussions on cancelling Memoranda of Understanding 43 and 44 should be set aside for now, stressing instead that the priority was addressing Cambodia’s alleged landmine deployment in Thai territory and the issue of barbed-wire fences.