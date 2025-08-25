US congressional delegation meets Phumtham over border tensions

Phumtham said he met four US lawmakers—two Republicans and two Democrats—who visited Thailand to follow developments in the region. Their discussions covered Thai–US relations, security concerns, economic issues, and investment opportunities.

The acting prime minister added that he had arranged for the delegation to meet Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to further discuss economic and security cooperation.

On August 26, the group is scheduled to travel to Ubon Ratchathani province to observe the Thai–Cambodian border conflict zone, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We must fight with truth, not through information warfare, because only the truth can resolve the issue, Phumtham said. He noted that the US delegation would continue on to Cambodia after its visit to Thailand.