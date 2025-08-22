Phumtham insists Thaksin’s acquittal is unrelated to government affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai clarified on Friday that the acquittal of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, on lese majeste charges has no connection to the government.
In his capacity as Acting Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham stated that he had not yet discussed the matter with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after her appearance in the Constitutional Court regarding the audio clip case with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen yesterday (August 21). He mentioned that his busy schedule, including late-night duties and early starts throughout the week, had kept him from speaking to the Prime Minister.
Regarding the criminal case of Thaksin, Phumtham noted that the court had dismissed the charges on Friday. He dismissed any connection between the case and the government, stating that the matter was now closed. He urged the media not to link the case to other ongoing legal matters, as doing so could violate the court’s authority. Phumtham firmly stated that there was no political implication in the ruling, as it was based on the court's decision.
When asked whether the ruling would improve morale within the Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham confirmed that the party’s morale had always remained strong. He asserted that the party had confidence in its actions and was committed to its course, noting that the party had nothing to hide. He quickly added that if there were no more questions, he would leave and urged the media to focus on the key issues rather than "petty" matters.
Journalists also inquired whether the government remained confident about completing its term despite ongoing legal challenges. Phumtham reiterated the government’s confidence in its integrity and commitment to serving the country, stating that any legal issues would be handled according to due process. He reassured that the court would continue to deliver fair and appropriate decisions.
At the end of the interview, Phumtham was asked whether he would limit his media interviews to once a day in the future. He laughed and replied that asking the same questions repeatedly was inappropriate but that he would be happy to respond to new and significant queries at any time, jokingly adding that he could do ten interviews in a day if necessary.