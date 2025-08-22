Phumtham insists Thaksin’s acquittal is unrelated to government affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai clarified on Friday that the acquittal of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, on lese majeste charges has no connection to the government.

In his capacity as Acting Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham stated that he had not yet discussed the matter with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after her appearance in the Constitutional Court regarding the audio clip case with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen yesterday (August 21). He mentioned that his busy schedule, including late-night duties and early starts throughout the week, had kept him from speaking to the Prime Minister.

Regarding the criminal case of Thaksin, Phumtham noted that the court had dismissed the charges on Friday. He dismissed any connection between the case and the government, stating that the matter was now closed. He urged the media not to link the case to other ongoing legal matters, as doing so could violate the court’s authority. Phumtham firmly stated that there was no political implication in the ruling, as it was based on the court's decision.