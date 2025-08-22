Court dismisses Thaksin Shinawatra’s lese majeste and Computer Crimes Act case

The Criminal Court on Friday (August 22) dismissed the charges against Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand, related to lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) and violations of the Computer Crimes Act.

The case arose from an interview Thaksin gave to a South Korean television station in May 2015, where he was accused of defaming the monarchy under Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code and violations of the Computer Crimes Act. Thaksin denied the charges and was granted bail during the trial.

The court held hearings for the prosecution’s witnesses from July 1 to 3, and the defence’s witnesses on July 16. Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, presented three witnesses in his defence: Thaksin Shinawatra himself, former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, and former Justice Ministry Permanent Secretary Tongthong Chandransu.