Criminal Court tightens security for Thaksin’s judgment day on Friday

The Criminal Court has ordered heightened security for Friday, when it is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the lese majeste case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, stemming from an interview with South Korean media in 2015.
As part of the measures, media crews must obtain prior permission from the court; otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the compound. Journalists will only be permitted to take photos and videos from designated areas.
All reporters and cameramen will be required to display their press ID cards at all times while inside the court premises.
The court said the media will not be allowed inside the courtroom itself; only the plaintiffs and defendants will be present when the verdict is read.
The lese majeste charges arise from an interview Thaksin gave to Chosun Ilbo in May 2015, in which he allegedly made remarks concerning privy councillors and the 2014 military coup that ousted the government of his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.
Friday, August 22, also marks the second anniversary of Thaksin’s return from self-imposed exile.
Earlier, the court heard testimony from prosecution witnesses on July 1–3, while Thaksin’s defence witnesses, including former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, former permanent secretary Tongthong Chandransu, and Thaksin himself, testified on July 16.