Criminal Court tightens security for Thaksin’s judgment day on Friday

The Criminal Court has ordered heightened security for Friday, when it is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the lese majeste case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, stemming from an interview with South Korean media in 2015.

As part of the measures, media crews must obtain prior permission from the court; otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the compound. Journalists will only be permitted to take photos and videos from designated areas.

All reporters and cameramen will be required to display their press ID cards at all times while inside the court premises.