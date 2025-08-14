Thaksin confident Paetongtarn will continue as PM, reveals 4 key reasons

Despite increasing speculation that Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s position as Prime Minister is under threat, her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, remains confident that his daughter will continue in the role. Thaksin has outlined four key reasons why he believes Paetongtarn’s leadership is secure, including a special “signal” that could turn the situation around.

Paetongtarn is facing an ethics case, with the Constitutional Court set to rule on August 29 regarding a voice recording between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. A group of 36 senators filed a petition, accusing Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching the ethical code for Prime Ministers.

However, Thaksin has consistently expressed confidence that his daughter will prevail. Here are the four reasons he believes she will continue as Prime Minister:

1. No Legal Wrongdoing: