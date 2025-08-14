Thaksin confident Paetongtarn will continue as PM, reveals 4 key reasons

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

Thaksin Shinawatra reveals 4 reasons he is confident that his daughter Paetongtarn will continue as PM, despite challenges, including the ethics case and border tensions.

Despite increasing speculation that Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s position as Prime Minister is under threat, her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, remains confident that his daughter will continue in the role. Thaksin has outlined four key reasons why he believes Paetongtarn’s leadership is secure, including a special “signal” that could turn the situation around.

Paetongtarn is facing an ethics case, with the Constitutional Court set to rule on August 29 regarding a voice recording between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. A group of 36 senators filed a petition, accusing Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching the ethical code for Prime Ministers.

However, Thaksin has consistently expressed confidence that his daughter will prevail. Here are the four reasons he believes she will continue as Prime Minister:

1. No Legal Wrongdoing:

  • Thaksin argues that Paetongtarn has not violated any constitutional laws.
  • Her integrity is evident through her actions, not just words.
  • The controversy surrounding the voice recording stems from an informal conversation, which was taken out of context and used to discredit her.
  • Paetongtarn will continue to fight the case and has no reason to resign.

2. The Thailand-Cambodia Conflict and Delay Tactics:

  • The intensifying Thailand-Cambodia tensions need time to de-escalate.
  • Thaksin believes that, in the end, the public will see that the Prime Minister and her government were not to blame.
  • The delay in submitting the clarifications is a strategy to buy time, with the aim of requesting further evidence from the Senate.
  • The narrative can be turned around to show that Hun Sen is the root cause, making him less credible.
  • If Paetongtarn were to be removed because of this issue, it would mean losing to Hun Sen and Cambodia, something Thaksin sees as unacceptable.

3. Seeking a Special “Signal” for the Constitutional Court:

  • Thaksin reveals that efforts are being made to send a “special signal” to the Constitutional Court.
  • They are waiting for the right moment to act, with the commitment to follow through when the time is right.

4. Concerns from the Conservative Establishment:

  • Thaksin believes that senior figures in the country, especially those in the conservative factions, still do not fully trust the People’s Party.
  • With ongoing border security issues, it would be impossible for the People’s Party to manage the situation effectively.
  • The military will not allow it, leaving the government with no option but to continue with the Pheu Thai Party.
  • The “Blue Party” has ongoing issues, including with the Khao Kradong case and alleged Senate election collusion.

Thaksin’s statements indicate a clear path of confidence and strategy to navigate Paetongtarn’s position, despite the ongoing challenges and external pressures.

