Paetongtarn Shinawatra\'s political peril: facing two legal battles poised to strike

Analysts suggest that the Pheu Thai Party may push for her resignation to preemptively address the fallout from the controversial audio clip involving a conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

This comes ahead of a ruling by the Constitutional Court on August 29, which will determine whether Paetongtarn breached ethical standards.

Additionally, rumours of a possible dissolution of Parliament by Pheu Thai to counteract opposition pressure and create political leverage have emerged. This move would also serve as a response to external pressures if Chaikasem Nitisiri, the final candidate for Prime Minister, faces resistance.

Cherdchai Tantisirin, a former red-shirt executive and Pheu Thai MP, hinted that the party might be looking for a way out of the political deadlock, seeking to shift the balance of power through extra-constitutional means.

Despite these speculations, Wisut Chaiyarun, the President of the Pheu Thai MPs and government whip, confirmed that he had met with Paetongtarn, who remains steadfast in her decision not to resign. He expressed confidence that the Constitutional Court would not rule negatively in the case.