Paetongtarn sidesteps resignation rumours ahead of Constitutional Court ruling on Hun Sen clip

Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday declined to answer questions about rumours she plans to resign before the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling in the case concerning a leaked audio clip of her phone conversation with Hun Sen.
While attending an event at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Paetongtarn did not respond to the question, instead smiling at the press and saying, “I miss you.” When asked again if she wished to clarify anything, she gave no answer before getting into her car and leaving Sanam Luang.
The Constitutional Court has suspended Paetongtarn from her duties after a group of senators petitioned for her removal, alleging she breached the prime ministerial code of ethics in a conversation with the Cambodian leader that, they claimed, suggested she had betrayed Thailand and sided with Cambodia in the border dispute.
On Monday, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed speculation that Paetongtarn would resign after the passage of the fiscal 2026 budget bill, calling the rumours unfounded.
It has been suggested she might step down before the court’s ruling, resigning after the House completes the second and third readings of the fiscal 2026 budget bill on August 13, 14, and 15.