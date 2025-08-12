Paetongtarn sidesteps resignation rumours ahead of Constitutional Court ruling on Hun Sen clip

Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday declined to answer questions about rumours she plans to resign before the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling in the case concerning a leaked audio clip of her phone conversation with Hun Sen.

While attending an event at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Paetongtarn did not respond to the question, instead smiling at the press and saying, “I miss you.” When asked again if she wished to clarify anything, she gave no answer before getting into her car and leaving Sanam Luang.