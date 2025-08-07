PM\'s Secretary-General dismisses rumours of Paetongtarn resignation, denies plans for dissolution after budget approval

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday firmly denied the circulating rumours that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had quietly resigned. In an exclusive interview with The Nation’s editorial team, Prommin stated that these reports were false.
Prommin emphasised that Paetongtarn is continuing her legal process with the Constitutional Court, as she believes no wrongdoing has occurred and that her actions have not caused any harm to the country. He confirmed that the government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, will continue with its work, and there are no plans to dissolve the House of Representatives after the 2026 budget passes, contrary to the recent speculations.
This case follows a petition filed by members of the Senate, urging the Constitutional Court to determine whether Paetongtarn should be disqualified from her ministerial position due to a recorded conversation with Cambodian Senate President, Hun Sen.
Prommin also addressed the surge in rumours surrounding the Pheu Thai Party, attributing them to political opponents. He reassured that the party is moving forward and has prepared contingency plans to handle all political scenarios, from the best to the worst outcomes. However, he firmly stated that there are currently no plans for the Prime Minister to resign or for the dissolution of the House.