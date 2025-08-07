PM\'s Secretary-General dismisses rumours of Paetongtarn resignation, denies plans for dissolution after budget approval

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday firmly denied the circulating rumours that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had quietly resigned. In an exclusive interview with The Nation’s editorial team, Prommin stated that these reports were false.

Prommin emphasised that Paetongtarn is continuing her legal process with the Constitutional Court, as she believes no wrongdoing has occurred and that her actions have not caused any harm to the country. He confirmed that the government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, will continue with its work, and there are no plans to dissolve the House of Representatives after the 2026 budget passes, contrary to the recent speculations.