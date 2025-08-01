Attorney General meets with Police over audio clip between Paetongtarn, Hun Sen

Watcharin Phanurat, Deputy Attorney General of the Office of the Attorney General, revealed that following a complaint from the Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office regarding an audio clip of a conversation between the Prime Minister and Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, there are legal concerns regarding whether the incident constitutes a domestic or international offense.

As a result, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (Cyber Police) have forwarded the case to the Attorney General to be treated as an international case. Once classified as such, it falls solely under the authority of the Attorney General.

As a result, the Attorney General has ordered the establishment of a task force, assigning the Director of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 (CCID 1) as the responsible officer, with prosecutors from the Investigation Office joining the investigation to guide the process.