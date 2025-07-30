Constitutional Court extends Paetongtarn’s deadline in audio clip case in 5–4 vote

The deadline has now been extended to August 4, 2025.
The decision follows a petition from the President of the Senate seeking the Court’s ruling under Section 170, paragraph 3, in conjunction with Section 82 of the Constitution, on whether Paetongtarn’s ministerial status should be terminated under Section 170, paragraph 1 (4), in conjunction with Sections 160 (4) and (5) of the Constitution.
A total of 36 senators signed the petition after a voice clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen was released via the media on June 18.
The respondent later held a press conference admitting the voice was hers, but stated it was a private conversation intended to preserve peace and protect Thailand’s sovereignty through soft diplomacy.
However, the petitioners argued that the Prime Minister failed to discharge her duties transparently and independently in accordance with her constitutional obligations. They claimed her conduct reflected a personal allegiance to Cambodia and a willingness to comply with Cambodian demands.
Moreover, she reportedly treated Thailand’s Second Army Region commander as an adversary.
The petitioners also alleged that Paetongtarn lacked integrity and had seriously violated ethical standards, and asked the Constitutional Court to determine whether her ministerial role had ended in accordance with Section 170, paragraph 1 (5), and Sections 160 (4) and (5), and to suspend her from duty pending a ruling.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday (July 29) considered Paetongtarn’s second request for an extension to submit her defence, citing the ongoing compilation of evidence as the reason.
The court approved the extension by a narrow majority, ruling to allow her until August 4 to file her defence — her final opportunity, according to Section 31 of the 2018 Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.
The four dissenting judges — Panya Udchachon, Wirun Saengthian, Jiraniti Havanon, and Banjongsak Wongprach — opposed the extension.
Should the respondent fail to submit her defence within the extended deadline, the Court will interpret this as a decision not to contest the allegations and will proceed with its deliberation accordingly, pursuant to Section 54, paragraph 3 of the same Act.