Constitutional Court extends Paetongtarn’s deadline in audio clip case in 5–4 vote

The respondent later held a press conference admitting the voice was hers, but stated it was a private conversation intended to preserve peace and protect Thailand’s sovereignty through soft diplomacy.

However, the petitioners argued that the Prime Minister failed to discharge her duties transparently and independently in accordance with her constitutional obligations. They claimed her conduct reflected a personal allegiance to Cambodia and a willingness to comply with Cambodian demands.

Moreover, she reportedly treated Thailand’s Second Army Region commander as an adversary.

The petitioners also alleged that Paetongtarn lacked integrity and had seriously violated ethical standards, and asked the Constitutional Court to determine whether her ministerial role had ended in accordance with Section 170, paragraph 1 (5), and Sections 160 (4) and (5), and to suspend her from duty pending a ruling.