Phumtham dismisses rumours Paetongtarn will resign as PM

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday dismissed as unfounded the speculation that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would resign after the passage of the fiscal 2026 budget bill.
“From whom did you get that news? There is no such news, as no one has said so. Khun Paetongtarn has never said it either,” Phumtham quipped when asked by a reporter to confirm the rumour.
Paetongtarn has been suspended by the Constitutional Court after a group of senators petitioned for her removal, alleging that she had breached the prime ministerial code of ethics in a conversation with a Cambodian leader that, they claimed, suggested she had betrayed the nation and sided with Cambodia in the border dispute.
Phumtham said Paetongtarn intended to prove her innocence in court and had no intention of stepping down.
“Don’t stitch bits and pieces together to create an issue in society, as it will only cause trouble. I affirm there has been no such plan, and the prime minister has never said it. That’s it,” Phumtham said.
It has been speculated that Paetongtarn might resign to avoid a Constitutional Court ruling, stepping down after the House passes the fiscal 2026 budget bill in its second and third readings on August 13, 14 and 15.
Asked whether Pheu Thai had prepared a contingency plan in case Paetongtarn resigned, Phumtham replied:
“Nothing. The prime minister will defend herself in court and there will be no issue. Everything will proceed in accordance with the system. Pheu Thai has made no move because the prime minister has said clearly that she will face the justice system.”