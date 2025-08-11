Phumtham dismisses rumours Paetongtarn will resign as PM

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday dismissed as unfounded the speculation that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would resign after the passage of the fiscal 2026 budget bill.

“From whom did you get that news? There is no such news, as no one has said so. Khun Paetongtarn has never said it either,” Phumtham quipped when asked by a reporter to confirm the rumour.

Paetongtarn has been suspended by the Constitutional Court after a group of senators petitioned for her removal, alleging that she had breached the prime ministerial code of ethics in a conversation with a Cambodian leader that, they claimed, suggested she had betrayed the nation and sided with Cambodia in the border dispute.