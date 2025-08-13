Constitutional Court to rule on Hun Sen audio clip against Paetongtarn on Aug 29

The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it will deliver a ruling on August 29 in the ethical standards case against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, involving her phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The court stated that the ruling would be made on August 29, following an inquiry of two witnesses at 10:30 a.m. on August 21.
The two witnesses to be questioned are Paetongtarn herself and the Secretary-General of the National Security Council.
The inquiry session will take place at 10:30 a.m. on August 21.
Following this, the petitioner against Paetongtarn, a group of 36 senators, and Paetongtarn must submit their written closing statements to the court by August 27.
The court announced that the nine Constitutional Court judges would meet at 9:30 a.m. on August 29 to deliberate on the case and vote on the ruling. The verdict will be read at 3 p.m. in the courtroom on the third floor of the Constitutional Court office at the Government Complex.
The court suspended Paetongtarn as prime minister after accepting the petition of the 36 senators for judicial review.
The senators allege that the phone conversation revealed Paetongtarn breached the ethical standards of her office by referring to the commander of the Second Army Area as the “opponent” during her conversation with Hun Sen.
They also claim that Paetongtarn failed to act on Cambodia’s violation of Thai sovereignty due to her personal ties with Hun Sen.