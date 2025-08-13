Constitutional Court to rule on Hun Sen audio clip against Paetongtarn on Aug 29

The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it will deliver a ruling on August 29 in the ethical standards case against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, involving her phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The court stated that the ruling would be made on August 29, following an inquiry of two witnesses at 10:30 a.m. on August 21.

The two witnesses to be questioned are Paetongtarn herself and the Secretary-General of the National Security Council.

Following this, the petitioner against Paetongtarn, a group of 36 senators, and Paetongtarn must submit their written closing statements to the court by August 27.