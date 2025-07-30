Supreme Court to rule on Sept 9 in Thaksin hospital stay inquiry

The Supreme Court has set 9 September 2025 for delivering its ruling in a self-initiated inquiry into whether former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was unlawfully allowed to avoid prison by staying at the Police General Hospital (PGH).
The announcement came after the final, seventh hearing of the inquiry, during which Thaksin’s lawyer Winyat Chartmontree presented former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as a defence witness at 9.30am.
Although the court did not summon Wissanu, Winyat requested his appearance, citing Wissanu’s role as acting justice minister when Thaksin returned to Thailand on 22 August 2023. He argued Wissanu had key knowledge of the procedures related to Thaksin’s imprisonment.
According to Winyat, Wissanu told the court he had visited Thaksin at the Bangkok Remand Prison on 22 August and discussed the circumstances of his detention. Wissanu said he had held two meetings with senior justice and police officials—including the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, the heads of the Corrections Department and Bangkok Remand Prison, the national police chief, and an assistant police chief.
The meetings reportedly addressed security measures for escorting Thaksin from the airport to court and arrangements for a special detention room, similar to those used for other political prisoners.
Wissanu testified that Thaksin was entitled to a special detention room for three reasons:
Wissanu also said he personally inspected special rooms previously used for high-profile prisoners such as media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul and former Krung Thai Bank president Viroj Nualkaew.
Regarding Thaksin’s sentence reduction from eight years to one, Wissanu testified he had no involvement in drafting or processing the royal pardon request. He said he only learned about it upon the King’s issuance of the royal command, which he co-signed in his official capacity.
Following Wissanu’s testimony, the court scheduled the verdict for 9 September. The inquiry seeks to determine whether Thaksin’s sentence—handed down by the court—was properly enforced by the Corrections Department.
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions launched the inquiry on 30 April 2025. Although it dismissed a petition from former MP Chanchai Issarasenarak due to lack of standing, the court found his evidence raised “reasonable doubts” over the legality and fairness of the sentence enforcement.
Over six previous hearings, the court summoned several witnesses, including Bangkok Remand Prison commander Manop Chomchuen, five doctors from the Medical Correctional Hospital, PGH doctors, prison guards, Corrections Department officials, and Medical Council representatives.