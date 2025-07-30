Supreme Court to rule on Sept 9 in Thaksin hospital stay inquiry

Reasons for special treatment revealed

Wissanu testified that Thaksin was entitled to a special detention room for three reasons:

He is a former prime minister.

He may have faced threats from other inmates.

His medical condition required close monitoring.

Wissanu also said he personally inspected special rooms previously used for high-profile prisoners such as media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul and former Krung Thai Bank president Viroj Nualkaew.

Wissanu unaware of royal clemency process

Regarding Thaksin’s sentence reduction from eight years to one, Wissanu testified he had no involvement in drafting or processing the royal pardon request. He said he only learned about it upon the King’s issuance of the royal command, which he co-signed in his official capacity.

Court to decide if sentence was properly enforced

Following Wissanu’s testimony, the court scheduled the verdict for 9 September. The inquiry seeks to determine whether Thaksin’s sentence—handed down by the court—was properly enforced by the Corrections Department.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions launched the inquiry on 30 April 2025. Although it dismissed a petition from former MP Chanchai Issarasenarak due to lack of standing, the court found his evidence raised “reasonable doubts” over the legality and fairness of the sentence enforcement.

Earlier witnesses and evidence

Over six previous hearings, the court summoned several witnesses, including Bangkok Remand Prison commander Manop Chomchuen, five doctors from the Medical Correctional Hospital, PGH doctors, prison guards, Corrections Department officials, and Medical Council representatives.

