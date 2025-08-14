Paetongtarn denies damaging PM's dignity in Constitutional Court submission

Paetongtarn emphasised that these five witnesses have profound expertise in national security, border issues, and international diplomacy, and possess knowledge of her true intentions during her conversation with Hun Sen.

She explained that her actions were in line with national security protocols and aimed at maintaining Thailand's sovereignty, rather than the alleged motives claimed by the petitioner.

Paetongtarn requested the Court to allow the examination of these witnesses to ensure a thorough, fair, and unbiased hearing of the case, thus preserving her legitimacy and status as Prime Minister.

In light of the potential damage caused by her suspension, Paetongtarn argued that continuing her duties as Prime Minister would serve the national interest and sovereignty. She asserted that this would also reinforce the government's collaboration with the military, sending a strong message to Cambodia regarding Thailand’s resolve to protect its borders.

She has requested the Court to lift the interim measures that would otherwise bar her from performing her duties until a final ruling is made. This would allow her to continue her role as Prime Minister in the interim.

Paetongtarn’s request includes two points: