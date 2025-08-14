Paetongtarn denies damaging PM's dignity in Constitutional Court submission

Paetongtarn’s submission follows the case where the Constitutional Court is set to deliver a ruling on August 29 regarding a request from the Senate President to decide whether Paetongtarn’s tenure as a minister has ended, based on Articles 170, paragraph 1 (4), and 160 (4) and (5) of the Constitution.
The Court will also hold hearings for two witnesses, Paetongtarn and the Secretary-General of the National Security Council, on August 21, with closing statements due by August 27.
Isranews Agency reported receiving Paetongtarn's submission in response to the case concerning her audio conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
In her submission, Paetongtarn affirmed that her actions, as alleged by the petitioner, did not violate or breach the 2021 Civil Service Code of Ethics. Moreover, she argued that her actions did not cause harm to the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office or undermine public confidence in the integrity and appropriateness of her position.
Paetongtarn has also requested the Court to allow the hearing of five expert witnesses to provide a comprehensive understanding of the case, taking into account the geopolitical context and the history of Thai-Cambodian border conflicts.
She has asked the Court to consider the following individuals:
Paetongtarn emphasised that these five witnesses have profound expertise in national security, border issues, and international diplomacy, and possess knowledge of her true intentions during her conversation with Hun Sen.
She explained that her actions were in line with national security protocols and aimed at maintaining Thailand's sovereignty, rather than the alleged motives claimed by the petitioner.
Paetongtarn requested the Court to allow the examination of these witnesses to ensure a thorough, fair, and unbiased hearing of the case, thus preserving her legitimacy and status as Prime Minister.
In light of the potential damage caused by her suspension, Paetongtarn argued that continuing her duties as Prime Minister would serve the national interest and sovereignty. She asserted that this would also reinforce the government's collaboration with the military, sending a strong message to Cambodia regarding Thailand’s resolve to protect its borders.
She has requested the Court to lift the interim measures that would otherwise bar her from performing her duties until a final ruling is made. This would allow her to continue her role as Prime Minister in the interim.
Paetongtarn’s request includes two points: