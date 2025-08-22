Thaksin arrives at Criminal Court, awaits verdict in lèse-majesté case

The Criminal Court is scheduled to announce its verdict on Friday (August 21, 2025), at 10am in Case No. 1860/2567. The prosecution, represented by the Criminal Litigation Office 8, has filed charges against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra under Section 112 of the Penal Code (the lèse-majesté law) and the Computer Crime Act. The case stems from an interview Thaksin gave to South Korean media in May 2015.
Reports indicate that Thaksin has arrived at the Criminal Court, accompanied by his daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra, who waved to the media before entering the courthouse. Meanwhile, a group of red-shirt supporters gathered to show their solidarity.
The Criminal Court has imposed restrictions on media coverage, requiring journalists to obtain permission to report from within the courthouse. Journalists are also permitted to take photographs only in designated areas and must wear temporary press passes while covering the case. Additionally, non-related individuals are not allowed to attend the court hearings.
Previously, the court held witness hearings for the prosecution from July 1 to 3, 2025, and for the defence on July 16, 2025. Key witnesses included former Chulalongkorn University Law School Dean Tongthong Chandransu, former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, and Thaksin himself. All four witness hearings were held in private, without public access. Thaksin attended all sessions in person, supported by prominent political figures and family members, including former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat and Pheu Thai Party leader and former multiple-term minister Sermsak Pongpanit.