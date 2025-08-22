Thaksin arrives at Criminal Court, awaits verdict in lèse-majesté case

Reports indicate that Thaksin has arrived at the Criminal Court, accompanied by his daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra, who waved to the media before entering the courthouse. Meanwhile, a group of red-shirt supporters gathered to show their solidarity.

The Criminal Court has imposed restrictions on media coverage, requiring journalists to obtain permission to report from within the courthouse. Journalists are also permitted to take photographs only in designated areas and must wear temporary press passes while covering the case. Additionally, non-related individuals are not allowed to attend the court hearings.