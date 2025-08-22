Red-shirt supporters celebrate as court acquits Thaksin in lèse-majesté case

Following the Criminal Court’s acquittal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on charges related to Section 112 of the Penal Code (lèse-majesté law) and the Computer Crime Act, Thaksin departed the courthouse amid a vibrant show of support from his red-shirt supporters.

At the courthouse exit, a group of red-shirt demonstrators had gathered to send Thaksin off. As Thaksin’s vehicle passed, supporters waved, cheered, and held up banners featuring his image, chanting “Thaksin, fight on!” and “We love Thaksin!” with enthusiasm.