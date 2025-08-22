Red-shirt supporters celebrate as court acquits Thaksin in lèse-majesté case

Following the Criminal Court’s acquittal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on charges related to Section 112 of the Penal Code (lèse-majesté law) and the Computer Crime Act, Thaksin departed the courthouse amid a vibrant show of support from his red-shirt supporters.
At the courthouse exit, a group of red-shirt demonstrators had gathered to send Thaksin off. As Thaksin’s vehicle passed, supporters waved, cheered, and held up banners featuring his image, chanting “Thaksin, fight on!” and “We love Thaksin!” with enthusiasm.
However, Thaksin did not lower his car window to greet the crowd, citing safety concerns. Despite this, the crowd continued to express their joy with loud cheers and songs, celebrating the former Prime Minister’s legal victory.
One supporter told reporters that they have loved Thaksin since his Thai Rak Thai Party days, and despite the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party, they continued to trust in his leadership. They emphasized that they would always support and stand by Thaksin.